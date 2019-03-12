Olson, Richard “Dick” Age 79 of Camp Douglas

Richard Orin “Dick” Olson, age 79, of Camp Douglas died on Sunday March 10, 2019 at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, WI. Dick was the son of Edward and Fern (Richardson) Olson and was born in Hillsboro, WI on April 3, 1939. Dick has lived all his life in Camp Douglas, and he graduated from the Tomah High School in 1957.

Dick was united in marriage to Sarah “Sally” Scaffidi on July 19, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas. To this union 3 children were born, Mike, Jeff, and Mark.

Dick spent 8 ½ years in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Dick owned and operated Olson Excavating in Camp Douglas for many years. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, and he knew all the different types of trees. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with family in the cabin he built on top of the bluff. For many years Dick and Sally operated one of the first snow tubing hills in the state, the local people called in Olson’s Hill.

Dick is survived by his wife Sally, 2 sons; Jeff (Jang) Olson and Mike (and friend Sue Paulis) Olson both of Camp Douglas, a granddaughter Erin (Nathan) Wilcox and their children Quin and Avery all of Wakefield, MA, and a grandson Ryan Olson of Camp Douglas. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a son Mark in 1983.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 5:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon with Jim Nelson presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 3:00p.m. until the 5:00p.m. time of service at the Hare Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

