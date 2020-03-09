Olson, Raymond “Nip” L. age 62 of Elroy

Raymond L. “Nip” Olson Jr., age 62 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on May 17, 1957 to Raymond B. and Irene (Hellpap) Olson in Hillsboro and grew to adulthood in Elroy, Wisconsin. Raymond was united in marriage to Pam Connors.

Nip worked in construction all his life, starting at Kickapoo Oil Co. in Hillsboro, for Altman Construction in Wisconsin Rapids and with his father in Olson Construction in Elroy. He was a general fix-it person, who helped many people and also managed some apartments in Kendall.

He enjoyed cooking, making many different foods and desserts. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and other people, he was a friend to many. Nip was a member of the Elroy Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Olson; son, Brian Olson; stepsons, Todd Buchal (Dawn) and Tim Buchal; granddaughters, Daniale, Hannah and Abigail and a special grandson, Derek, all of Elroy; his siblings, Sandy (Vern) Weiland, Judy (Joe) Herrewig, Dennis Olson and Greg (Lori) Olson and in-laws, Charlotte Scheeler, Phil (Pat) Connors, Sandra (Gordy) Vierck, Tom (Kathy) Connors, Linda (Randy) Scheidegger and John Connors.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; brother, Steven Olson and sister-in-law, Bonnie Solchenberger.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

