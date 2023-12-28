Olson, Mary Elaine Age 86 of Elroy and Verona

Mary Elaine Olson

Mary Elaine Olson, 86 of Elroy/Verona passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on December 24, 2023, Christmas Eve. She was born February 20th, 1937 in Necedah, WI to Eva and Louis Georgeson.

Elaine’s zest for life was evident in her love of country music, her joy of treasure hunting at auctions and caring deeply for those around her. As the oldest daughter from a Catholic family of 11 children, Elaine displayed resilience and a sense of responsibility from an early age. At just nine years old, she began helping support her family by caring for her younger siblings and working at a grocery store, where her compensation was food for the family.

Elaine met and fell in love with Allen D. Olson, while working as a telephone operator. Their love story spanned 59 years, and Allen’s determination to reach her on the phone set the stage for a lifetime of love and companionship.

A dynamic and self-taught businesswoman, Elaine successfully owned and operated the Trail House Café. She also contributed to her community through various political roles, including serving as the President of the Elroy City Council and the Elroy Area Advancement Corporation. Her advocacy extended to her passionate support for the Elroy Sparta Bike Trail.

Elaine was a kind, caring, supportive mother, grandmother and friend to many throughout her lifetime. Her compassion knew no bounds, as she provided food, laundry, and cleaning services to elderly bachelors in town and ensured that the children she worked with at school were cared for in every way.

She generously donated her time and talents to the Elroy Primary School, the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Elaine was a fierce protector of her children, she loved to laugh and always cherished time with her sisters and brothers.

Elaine is survived by her children, Howard Olson (Traci) of Gig Harbor, WA, Tammy Andries (Brandon) of Waunakee, WI and Julie Olson of Middleton, Wi: Grandchildren, Hailey, Riley, Deken, Jacob, Sophia, Claire, Nora and Eli.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the UW Home-Based care team, as well as the nurses and doctors in the UW Hospital TLC and IMC units, for their compassionate and skillful care of Elaine until the end.

In lieu of flowers, donations received in honor of Elaine will be donated to the City of Elroy for a memorial project.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Elaine Olson will be held in Elroy, WI at the Elroy United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jill Nowlen officiating, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 with visitation from 9:30am-11:00am and a service following at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Elroy City Cemetery.

May her determined spirit, feisty nature, and love for life be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting

