Olson, Irene M., age 88 of Elroy

Irene M. Olson, age 88 years, of Elroy, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wisconsin.

She was born on July 17, 1929 to Paul and Regina (Friske) Hellpap in Wonewoc, Wisconsin and graduated from the Wonewoc High School.

Irene was united in marriage to Raymond Olson on July 26, 1946 in Elroy. They lived at Elroy for many years. She worked at the Garment Factory in Mauston, Ray-O-Vac in Wonewoc and Swiss Colony in Mauston. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1992.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy. Irene enjoyed crocheting, cooking, shopping and going on trips. She went on a lot of bus trips and many times helped as a guide.

Survivors include her children, Sandy (Vern) Weiland, Judy (Joe) Herrewig, Dennis Olson, Raymond “Nip” (Pam) Olson and Greg (Lori) Olson; grandchildren, Barb, Randy, Regina, Tony, Amy, Jamison, Brian, Derek, Ashley and Sharrisa; step grandchildren, Todd and Tim; fourteen Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Raymond; she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, Steven Olson and sister, Irma Biermeier.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy, with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at a later date in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc.

