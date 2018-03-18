Olson-Hall, Judith Avis, age 75 of Ripon formerly of Friendship

Judith Avis Olson-Hall, age 75, of Ripon formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Ripon Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Judith was born June 1, 1942, in Adams, Wisconsin to Claude and Avis (Ault) Olson.

She graduated as Salutatorian from Adams-Friendship High School in 1960.

Following her graduation, Judith worked at the Adams County Courthouse until 1962 when she went to work as a legal secretary for Don Hollman. In 1972, she began working for Duane Polivka as his Paralegal. She followed him when he became Judge and became the Register of Probate and Deputy Juvenile Court Commissioner. Judith retired in 2001.

She married Ken Hall on May 16, 1964, in Nashua, Iowa. They later divorced in 1986.

Judith was an avid reader and read thousands of books throughout her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude & Avis Olson.

Survivors:

Daughter: Lori (Todd) Machmueller of Ripon, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Chelsea (Scott Droste) Haschke of Kellner, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Carley (Logan Wilson) Haschke of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin

Grandson: Matthias Haschke of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin

Great-Granddaughter: Athena Droste of Kellner, Wisconsin

Great-Grandson: Severus Wilson of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin

Sister: Jeane Bross of Durham, North Carolina

Former son-in-law: Bret Haschke of New Lisbon, Wisconsin

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Adams County Library.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.