Olson, Edward J. Age 86 of Mauston

Edward J. Olson, 86 of Mauston passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Tomah, Wisconsin.

He was born on October 15, 1932 in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of Alfred and Margaret (Hagen) Olson.

Ed attended Augsburg University in Minneapolis and Luther Seminary in St. Paul.

Ed was ordained into the ministry in June of 1965 at Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon. He was united in marriage to Lois M. Whitmyre in Bloomington, Minnesota on October 16, 1965. Ed served Lutheran parishes in Max Bass and Upham, North Dakota. He then served the Bethesda and Bergen Lutheran Church in Bristol, South Dakota. He was then called to serve the Moland Lutheran Church in Kenyon, Minnesota. Ed then moved on to be the Chaplain at a 175 bed nursing home in Crown Point, Indiana. He retired from the nursing home and moved back to Mauston in 1998.

Ed is survived by his wife Lois, a sister Dorothy (George) Pierce and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Plymouth Cemetery at a later date.

Source: WRJC.com





