Olson Dominates on Mound for New Lisbon Fanning 14 Falcon Hitters in New Lisbon 7-0 Victory

The New Lisbon Rockets blanked the Brookwood Falcons 7-0 in each team’s first baseball game since 2019. The Rockets got 6 shutout innings from starting pitcher Jon Olson. Olson gave up just 3 hits and struck out 14 batters for New Lisbon. The Rockets got a lift offensively from the number 9 batter Ben Guenther who went 3-4 with a pair of extra base hits. Ashton Pfaff went 2-3 for the Rockets with a run scored. The Falcons got 2 hits from Franklin Wildes. New Lisbon is now 1-0 on the season and will host Wonewoc-Center Thursday evening. Brookwood drops to 0-1.

Source: WRJC.com







