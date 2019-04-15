Olson, Alice M. Age 75 of Friendship

Alice M. Olson, age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.

A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Adams VFW Hall Post 6279 in Adams, Wisconsin.

Alice was born February 11, 1944, in Adams County, Wisconsin to Lavere and Metta Klaus.

She married Tom Olson on June 25, 1966, in Adams.

Alice was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed bowling and loved her grandchildren and watching the Brewers & Packers.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Levere & Metta; daughter, Kim Peterson, and Granddaughter, Brittni Boer.

Survivors:

Husband: Tom Olson

Son: Tommy Olson

Son-in-law: Choppy Peterson

Grandson: Alex (Taylor) Boer

Grandson: Dylan Olson

Grandson: Colton (Heather) Peterson

Granddaughter: Torie (Colin) Sheets

Great-Granddaughter: Rae Lynn LaCoste

Source: WRJC.com





