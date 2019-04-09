Olsen, Bernice R. of Tomah

Bernice R. (nee Bartels) Olsen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Cranberry Court.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah and on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com





