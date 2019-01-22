O’Loughlin, Richard James Age 54 of Oak Creek and formerly of Adams-Friendship
Richard James O’Loughlin, age 54, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2019. Rich was born July 12, 1964 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Jim and Joan (Sage) O’Loughlin. After graduating from Adams-Friendship High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He married Bernie Rock and had one son, Brian. Rich spent a lot of his career working for a Lumber Company as the yard manager. In his free time, Rich enjoyed researching genealogy and history to share with family, playing bass guitar, and visiting museums.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Joan (Sage) O’Loughlin, his grandparents, and other extended family members. He is survived by his sister Molly (Doug) Wiese, son Brian O’Loughlin, friend, Diane Berndt, niece Brenna Bays, nephew Collin Bays, and many other extended family members.
