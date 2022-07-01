O’Loughlin, Peter J. Age 46 of Necedah

Peter J. O’Loughlin, 46, of Necedah WI passed away suddenly June 29th, 2022, at his home after a prolonged battle with his health.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday at the church from 9:30 until the time of the service.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.