OLIVIA LULICH, JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H YOUTH LEADER TO ATTEND 2019 NATIONAL 4-H CONGRESS IN ATLANTA, GA

Olivia Lulich of the Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club will be representing Juneau County and Wisconsin 4-H at the 99th National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, GA, November 29-December 3. Olivia is the daughter of Lori and Dave Lulich and is a senior at Mauston High School.

National 4-H Congress engages high school-aged 4-H members in leadership, citizenship, global awareness and inclusion. Attendees take part in state-of-the-art educational workshops and hear from world-renowned speakers. They also network with other 4-H youth and adults from across the country.

Olivia will be joined by 35 Wisconsin 4-H youth leaders and 4 adult advisors and more than 800 attendees from across the nation. Along with being a delegate, Olivia will also be serving on the National 4-H Congress Youth Leadership Team. She will be representing the more than 800 delegates and will be a vital part of what happens behind the scenes as well as on stage at National 4-H Congress. Olivia will be hosting and emceeing events throughout National 4-H Congress. “It is truly an honor for Wisconsin to have a delegate selected to serve as a member of the National 4-H Congress Youth Leadership Team and we are proud of Olivia,” Amber Rehberg, WI 4-H Educational Program Specialist.

Wisconsin 4-H’ers will attend workshops focused on the National 4-H Mission Mandates of Citizenship, Healthy Living and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Delegates will also participate in community service projects throughout the city of Atlanta and have an opportunity to enjoy the rich culture and history of Atlanta by visiting the CNN Building, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and the Atlanta Zoo, among other sites. Conference speakers in the past have included holocaust survivor Eugen Schoenfled, humanitarian John Beedee and Miss America.

National 4-H Congress is first and foremost a forum, an opportunity for youth leaders from around the nation to connect and exchange ideas. A past Wisconsin Delegate to National 4-H Congress reported, “National Congress was a great way for me to celebrate everything that 4-H does!” To learn more about Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development Programs, please contact the Juneau County UW Madison Division of Extension Office at UW Extension office at 608.847.9329.

Source: WRJC.com





