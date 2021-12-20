Olds, Lois Ann Age 87 of Friendship
Lois Ann Olds, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.
Lois was born July 18, 1934 in Capron County, Illinois. She was the daughter of Herbert and Mabel Eggleston. She married Charles J. Olds on October 18, 1952 in Whitewater, Wisconsin. They were married for 69 years.
Lois had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She always had a garden and canned everything. Lois also had flowers galore. She was an avid knitter and crocheter. Lois also loved putting puzzles together and baking. She also had a love for cats.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mabel Eggleston; son, Dennis Ray Olds; sisters: Irene Heedrick and Eileen Culver; and sisters-in-law, Florence Eggleston and Lorraine Mould.
Survivors:
Husband, Charles J. Olds; daughter of Friendship, WI
daughter, Deborah McDonal of Friendship, WI
sons: Greg (Sandy) Olds of Whitewater, WI; Jeff Olds of New Lisbon, WI; Keith (Helen) Olds of Whitewater, WI; and Scott Olds of Friendship, WI;
grandchildren: Ben, Katie, Tina, Tarina, Amanda, Jerrica, Nicki, Emily, and Tracy; and great-grandchildren: Cooper, Tucker, Dakota, Hayden, Skye, Braxton, Ophilia, Javian, and Cameron; brothers: Kenneth Eggleston of Adams-Friendship and Robert Eggleston of Florida. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin state parks battered as Lake Michigan shrinks beaches, smashes boardwalks
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM
The state Department of Natural Resources is weighing a fundamental question: Preserve land or let nature take its course?
-
Beck, Etta Mae Age 93 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM
-
Freed, Dorothy (Dottie) Alberta Age 80 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM
-
Olds, Lois Ann Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM
-
Ristow, Harold Charles Age 91 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM
-
Cole, Carol Ann Age 85 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM
-
Parr, Alice Ann Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM
-
Panthers Rally by Wolves to Remain Perfect in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.