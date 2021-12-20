Olds, Lois Ann Age 87 of Friendship

Lois Ann Olds, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Lois was born July 18, 1934 in Capron County, Illinois. She was the daughter of Herbert and Mabel Eggleston. She married Charles J. Olds on October 18, 1952 in Whitewater, Wisconsin. They were married for 69 years.

Lois had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She always had a garden and canned everything. Lois also had flowers galore. She was an avid knitter and crocheter. Lois also loved putting puzzles together and baking. She also had a love for cats.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mabel Eggleston; son, Dennis Ray Olds; sisters: Irene Heedrick and Eileen Culver; and sisters-in-law, Florence Eggleston and Lorraine Mould.

Survivors:

Husband, Charles J. Olds; daughter of Friendship, WI

daughter, Deborah McDonal of Friendship, WI

sons: Greg (Sandy) Olds of Whitewater, WI; Jeff Olds of New Lisbon, WI; Keith (Helen) Olds of Whitewater, WI; and Scott Olds of Friendship, WI;

grandchildren: Ben, Katie, Tina, Tarina, Amanda, Jerrica, Nicki, Emily, and Tracy; and great-grandchildren: Cooper, Tucker, Dakota, Hayden, Skye, Braxton, Ophilia, Javian, and Cameron; brothers: Kenneth Eggleston of Adams-Friendship and Robert Eggleston of Florida. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.