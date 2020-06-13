Older folks, health care workers, high school students all take concerns to the streets in different protests
On the third Saturday of protests against police brutality sweeping Wisconsin, three events emphasized the diverse range of voices eager to be heard.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 11:48 PM
Parade held for Bay Port graduates
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM
Parents organized a parade on streets around Bay Port High School for seniors since an in-person graduation wasn't possible due to coronavirus concerns.
Wisconsin reports 272 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM
The 272 positive cases reported Saturday account for 2.4% of all tests processed since Friday, according to the state health department.
Packers Pro Shop reopens on Monday with new hours, protections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM
The Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field was closed on March 13 along with the rest of operations. It is the first to reopen to the public.
Black-owned businesses welcome support, Green Bay Popeye's construction slated to begin:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2020 at 12:29 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Forecast Projects Lower State Winter Wheat Crop
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
Winter wheat production in the Badger State is forecast at 9.
Wisconsin Maple Syrup Output Fell in 2020, But Yields Were Up
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
Following a banner year after the long winter of 2019, Wisconsin's maple syrup production only totaled 265,000 gallons this spring--about 5,000 gallons less than the previous season.
WPVGA Planning Golf Outing on July 24
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association's Associate Division is holding its 20th annual Golf Outing & Barbeque next month in Wisconsin Rapids.
Abigail Martin Reflects Back on Her Year as 'Alice'
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
The recent state at home order may have affected her travel schedule, but it didn't stop Abigail Martin from spreading the important information about Wisconsin agriculture to others.
