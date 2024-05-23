Older Americans often don't prepare for long-term care, from costs to location to emotional toll

Many Americans are unprepared for what can be an emotional, costly and guilt-inducing process of finding long-term care for a loved one. Advance planning can help. But an AP-NORC poll in 2021 found most Americans don’t discuss the possibility of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.