Oklahoma judge orders Kansas City Chiefs superfan 'ChiefsAholic' to pay $10.8M to bank teller
An Oklahoma judge is ordering a Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” who admitted to robbing multiple banks to pay $10.8 million to a bank teller he threatened with a gun. A judge in Tulsa handed down the order…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-9-24
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2024 at 7:43 PM
Wisconsin DHS ends low-cost/no-cost COVID treatment program (MADISON) Wisconsin is ending one of its last COVID health programs. Wisconsin’s Department of Health says the COVID telehealth program will end on Wednesday. The program initially […]
Rescheduled Wonewoc NARCAN Training
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 4:19 PM
Support the Animals at Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 4:17 PM
Marshall, Mary Claire Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 2:40 PM
Parlow, Joanne R. Age 69 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 2:39 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/8
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 2:20 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-09-24
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Biden unveils new student debt relief plan (MADISON) President Joe Biden has a new plan to reduce student loan debt. During remarks Monday at Madison College, Biden said it will target those in most need of relief. Biden said that the ability […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-08-24
by Bob Hague on April 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM
Five dead in Columbia County crash (LODI) Five people were killed in a head on crash near Lodi in Columbia County over the weekend. Authorities say a passenger car crossed the centerline of Highway 60 and struck a pickup truck, late Sunday morning. […]
Brogan, James Age 41 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2024 at 2:35 PM
