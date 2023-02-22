Ohio train derailment: How FEMA and other federal agencies are aiding East Palestine

The Ohio train derailment does not qualify for FEMA funding because it did not meet the legal definition of a “major disaster.” However, FEMA is sending a team to support other federal agencies on the ground in East Palestine.

Source: Politifacts.com







