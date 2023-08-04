Officials order Wisconsin brewery to close. Owner says it's payback for supporting liberals
A zoning committee has ordered a northern Wisconsin brewery that has supported Democrats to close its doors. Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad says he’s being punished for his liberal views. Among the beers the brewery offers are Evers Ale,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP bills that would have overhauled unemployment programs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 10:04 PM
Evers has long opposed adding what he called "duplicative, unnecessary and burdensome provisions" to Wisconsin's unemployment assistance programs.
-
Search for missing paddle boarder on Lake Michigan turns to recovery search after...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM
The search for a 49-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday after going paddle boarding on Lake Michigan has turned to a recovery search.
-
Green Bay man accused of secretly recording boy at YMCA faces over 20 charges of child...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM
The Greater Green Bay YMCA president and CEO notified members of the incident in June.
-
How Wisconsin youth apprenticeships work, and what's available
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM
Wisconsin's youth apprenticeship program has operated since 1991, but hit a record last school year with 8,360 students participating statewide.
-
Want to try a career before leaving high school? In this program, kids earn credit in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM
Wisconsin has the oldest, largest youth apprenticeship program in the United States. A record 8,356 students participated in last school year.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin's slate of fake electors should face prosecution
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM
An indictment of Donald Trump accusing him of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election references Wisconsin's fake elector scheme.
-
Need to talk to somebody who has gone through it? Call UpliftWI, a new peer-to-peer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM
A new peer-support warmline launched in Wisconsin lets experience be the best teacher.
-
Wisconsin's 'death grip with alcohol' is killing more residents
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM
Excessive alcohol use is taking a heavy toll in a state that celebrates its drinking culture.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Mauston Golden Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM
