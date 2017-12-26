Officials investigating Wood County jail death
Sheriff: Officials are not releasing more information until an investigation into the 35-year-old inmate's death is complete.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Bitter cold expected until New Year in Midwest and Northeast12 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game13 hours ago
- Marshfield man arrested after crashing into police car13 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game13 hours ago
- Bitter cold hits central Wisconsin15 hours ago
- Marshfield family devastated after house is destroyed from fire15 hours ago
- Soglin to announce run for governor ‘in a few weeks’17 hours ago
- Roland R. Bochek18 hours ago
- Dr. Henry C. Rahr19 hours ago
- Officials investigating Wood County jail death19 hours ago
- Fire destroys Marshfield home Tuesday19 hours ago
- Door County students take TRIPS around country for winter break service projects20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.