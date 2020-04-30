Officials confirm 14 coronavirus cases at Wisconsin Dells international student worker dormitory
There are now 14 residents at a Wisconsin Dells dorm who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin Republicans haven't come together on a COVID-19 response plan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM
Nearly two weeks after suing to block Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, Republican lawmakers have yet to coalesce around their own plan for how to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Mauston Farmers Market
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM
follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least 6 feet apart; only 1 person per family; do not touch any of the food available for sale; and do not bring any pets.
Coronavirus pandemic forces Wisconsin Democrats to hold virtual convention, June 12
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has scrapped plans for an in-person state convention and instead will hold a virtual event.
Milwaukee plans for Democratic National Convention facing unknowns in coronavirus pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 5:20 PM
"The unfortunate reality is I don't think we can wait forever for a decision to be made," Ald. Milele Coggs said at a city meeting earlier this month.
Game Fish Season will open as planned
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM
The 2020-2021 Game Fish season will open as planned Saturday morning, May 2. All regulations and license requirements apply, according to a news release from the Wisconsin DNR.
DOJ Releases New Data on Crimes and Sex Offenses for 2019
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2020 at 5:17 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that 2019 data on offenses, arrests, and related data reported by law enforcement agencies across the state is now available.
Facebook post says Gov. Tony Evers "wants to force residents to fund Planned Parenthood
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM
Facebook post says Gov. Evers "wants to force residents to fund Planned Parenthood.
High winds cause flooding in Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM
High winds, waves caused flooding in the Green Bay area near the Fox and East rivers on April 29, 2020.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, GOP colleague call for antitrust investigation into the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 30, 2020 at 4:03 PM
Sens. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, and Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, call for antitrust investigation into the meatpacking industry.
