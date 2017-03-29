Officer killed along with 3 others in Wisconsin laid to rest

WESTON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers are among those who have gathered to pay respects to a Wisconsin detective killed in the line of duty along with three others in northern Wisconsin.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.