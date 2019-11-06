Officer Involved Shooting Takes Place in Monroe County

An officer involved shooting took place Tuesday night in Monroe County in the village of Leon around 9pm. Little information about the incident is being released at this time but the public is not in any danger. An outside agency is coming in to investigate. None of the authorities involved were injured. A portion of highway 27 was shut down due to the incident until early Wednesday morning.

Source: WRJC.com





