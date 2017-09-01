Officer involved shooting in Grant County

A Grant County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a deadly shooting Friday morning. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation came after deputies attempted to make contact with a person at a home about two miles west of Mount Hope. The deputy involved in the shooting is now on paid administrative leave. The names of the […]

Source: WRN.com

