Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in the Town of Big Flats Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29, 2024.
At approximately 3:01 p.m., Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for a driver under the influence of narcotics and armed with firearms. Deputies searched for and located the reported vehicle about an hour later and initiated several short pursuits. During a pursuit, the subject fired a weapon at law enforcement, at which point law enforcement returned fire. The subject was injured as a result of the incident and received medical attention while on scene. The subject was transported to a hospital for critical injuries. No other individuals were injured during this incident.
Involved law enforcement are on administrative assignment, per agency policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Rome Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
Source: WRJC.com
-
6 Dead in Necedah Structure Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:08 PM
-
Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:07 PM
-
2 Found Deceased in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:06 PM
-
Registration is currently underway for July & August volleyball camps in Reedsburg this...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 3:04 PM
-
Mauston’s Massey Plays in All-Star Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM
-
Reedsburg Area Medical Center once again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:49 PM
-
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:15 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 1, 2024 at 10:25 AM
71-year-old Chetek man drowns while rescuing grandchild (BARRON COUNTY) A man drowned in western Wisconsin while rescuing one of his grandchildren. It happened Saturday on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County. The Sheriff’s Office said a […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 1, 2024 at 8:50 AM
County executive’s death stuns community (RACINE) An unexpected death shocks Racine County. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave died unexpectedly early Friday morning. Delagrave was 51 years old and first elected county exec in April […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.