Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash
Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on…
Wisconsin's policy barring clergy from visiting inmates over COVID-19 is ruled...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM
A Jefferson County Judge ruled Friday that the Department of Corrections cannot bar clergy from at least offering services once a week.
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tim Ramthun trails GOP primary opponents in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
What the Supreme Court's ruling in West Virginia v. EPA could mean for the fight against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM
The Supreme Court struck down a rule that sought to limit carbon dioxide output from fossil fuels through the Environmental Protection Agency.
Wisconsin elections administrator says voters must mail their own ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Wisconsin voters must place their own ballots in the mail, a hit for people with disabilties
Under construction at Howard Commons: Pavilion, amphitheater, biergarten to give village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM
The 18-year effort to develop a community gathering space in the village has seen high-density housing, senior living and commercial development fill in formerly vacant space.
Antigo man dies after second motorcycle 'wobble' crash on highway 41 in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM
The 42-year-old man riding in Oconto County experienced a phenomenon that causes the bike to violently shake.
Voters care about clean water. Now they're trying to get lawmakers to pay attention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM
In a Marquette University Law School poll last month, 66% of respondents indicated they believe water quality is a statewide concern.
Pennsylvania congressman concludes internal investigation with few answers after Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 2:19 AM
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson had claimed Rep. Mike Kelly's staff had sought to pass along paperwork on Jan. 6 regarding false electors.
12 Packers training camp dates for 2022 season will be open to the public; players will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM
The Green Bay Packers will hold 12 open practices, including Family Night, during training camp this year.
