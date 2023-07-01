Oconto woman, 19, dies after being thrown from motorcycle that crashed into SUV
The woman was the passenger on a motorcycle on Highway 41 when it collided with an SUV, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said.
See photos from 49th annual Oneida Pow Wow
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Check out all our photos from the first day of the 49th annual Oneida Pow Wow.
21-year-old Green Bay man charged with homicide in March fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Prez Wade, of Green Bay, is accused of fatally shooting Braxton Phillips, 22, of Hobart, on March 1 after Wade's birthday party, court records say.
Ahead of July 4 travel, DOT raises alarm after 17 crashes in 16 days on State 172
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 9:22 PM
State 172 on pace for a crash a day in two weeks ahead of busy holiday travel season. WisDOT is urging motorists to stay alert.
Speaker Robin Vos says he'll move to end minority scholarship program after Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM
Vos commented after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the consideration of race in college admissions.
Gov. Tony Evers vows 'as many partial vetoes as we can muster' as Republicans send budget...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM
The 2023-25 state budget proposal would leverage a historic surplus to cut income taxes by more than $3 billion for Wisconsin residents
See photos from Titletown Night Market
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM
The Titletown Night Market brought together crafts, food and music.
Assembly sends Tony Evers a state budget that includes tax cuts, an education spending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM
The action now shifts to Gov. Tony Evers, who has promised to deploy his powerful veto authority.
In decision affecting 685,000 Wisconsin borrowers, Supreme Court strikes down student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM
Wisconsin borrowers hold $22 billion in federal student loan debt, according to the latest federal education data.
