Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher charged with 5 counts of child sexual assault...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM
David Villareal worked as a second-grade teacher at Baird Elementary in the Green Bay School District. He was arrested in April 2021.
Early poll sizes up the 2024 strengths of Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Republican polling firm compared both Trump and DeSantis in head to head matchups with Joe Biden in Wisconsin.
Oconto mini golf course, ice cream shop set to open for season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The 18-hole golf course and ice cream shop is about to open for the season.
Sturgeon Bay bridges to close at different times over next two weeks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Detours will be posted during closures for the Maple-Oregon and Michigan Street bridges downtown and the Bayview Bridge that bypasses downtown
As mystery of Escanaba paper mill's blastomycosis outbreak deepens, its victims try to...
by Detroit Free Press on April 23, 2023 at 9:36 PM
A Billerud employee spent 23 days in the hospital struggling to breathe from blastomycosis. "I'm being optimistic," he said as he tries to recover.
Here's what Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone means for Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM
The court's ruling keeps mifepristone available for miscarriage management in Wisconsin, while having limited impact on medication abortions due to existing state laws.
Officer fatally shoots a person late Friday in central Wisconsin town of Grand Rapids
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM
Authorities have not released the name of the person who died, or the officer involved.
'Convicting a Murderer' gets streaming deal, to counter Netflix series 'Making a Murderer'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM
Director Shawn Rech says he spent six years producing the series.
Social media helps more fallen loons get rescued than past events; rescue group asks...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM
Loons fall from the sky when ice forms on their wings. They are unable to walk on land, so they need help continuing to migrate after a crash landing.
