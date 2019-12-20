Oconto High School Students help bayshore resident protect her home from aggressive waters
Along with a couple of adult helpers, the youths Thursday filled more than 300 sandbags and piled them up into a 75-foot-long barrier.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
