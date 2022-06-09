Oconto County deputy kills person armed with knife during traffic stop, authorities say
A sheriff’s deputy in northeastern Wisconsin shot and killed a person armed with a knife during a traffic stop Wednesday, state Justice Department officials said.
Green Bay, Appleton businesses say they can't find workers, but new program promises to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 12:55 PM
Bay Area Workforce Development Board partners with community organizations to help unemployed and marginally employed people develop new job skills.
Oconto County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a passenger armed with a knife during a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the fatal shooting, and the deputy has been placed on leave per policy.
How do you tackle stigmas around mental health? Poetry, says one high school student
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM
In its first year, Appleton North High School's poetry club brings attention to suicide prevention and mental illnesses one poem at a time.
Bomb threats carry a heavy penalty. Here's what those behind the Kiel school bomb threats...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Whoever is responsible for a string of bomb threats aimed at the city of Kiel and Kiel Area School District could face felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Alex Lasry releases 'Workers' Bill of Rights'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
The Jan. 6 committee hearings begin Thursday. Here are Wisconsin's connections to the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will begin its public hearings Thursday. Here's how Wisconsin is connected to that infamous day.
Judge orders Michael Gableman to appear in person and testify Friday in lawsuit over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM
Gableman will testify at the same time the Wisconsin Elections Commission is set to meet to elect a new chairman.
Gov. Tony Evers calls special session to overturn 1849 Wisconsin abortion law. Senate GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 8:24 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the future of Roe v. Wade in a matter of weeks, as the stalemate between state leaders continues.
Robin Vos returns former member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to replace a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday appointed Republican tax attorney Don Millis to the commission to replace former state Rep. Dean Knudson
