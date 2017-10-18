O’Connor, Edward W. Sr., age 94, of New Lisbon
Edward W. O’Connor Sr. age 94, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Friday October 13, 2017 at home.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St.) New Lisbon. Relatives and friends may call at the First Baptist Church on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lawmakers weigh in on medical marijuana legalization4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game4 hours ago
- ‘Out of the Woods’ sculpture park project nears completion4 hours ago
- Business owner walked in on burglar4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game5 hours ago
- UW System completes review of campus foundation transactions9 hours ago
- Saratoga man accused of smearing rancid meat on woman9 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief issues raze order for granary10 hours ago
- Industrial hemp bill clears Senate committee10 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin State Fair could move from Labor Day weekend10 hours ago
- O’Connor, Edward W. Sr., age 94, of New Lisbon11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.