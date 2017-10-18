O’Connor, Edward W. Sr., age 94, of New Lisbon

Edward W. O’Connor Sr. age 94, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on Friday October 13, 2017 at home.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St.) New Lisbon. Relatives and friends may call at the First Baptist Church on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

