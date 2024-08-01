Obama and Bush join effort to mark America's 250th anniversary in a time of political polarization
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will join an effort to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. They’re highlighting the initiative’s attempts to build bipartisan momentum in an era of extreme political polarization. The former presidents and first…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 1, 2024 at 10:56 AM
The Brewers drop series with Braves, close the month below .500 – Packers continue training camp workouts with Family Night coming Saturday.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 1, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee County faces possible $19 million budget deficit despite tax hike (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee County tax increase hasn’t led to increased revenue. Because of that, the county expects its budget deficit to grow as high as $19 million. The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 1, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Miu to spend 20 years in prison for Apple River stabbings (HUDSON) A Minnesota man convicted of killing a teen and injuring four others on western Wisconsin’s Apple River in 2022 will spend twenty years in prison. St. Croix County Judge […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2024 at 9:05 PM
Brewers trailing the Braves as Atlanta looks to take the series – Four practices in and Jordan Love said he’s caught up
Whitteberry, John Gilbert Age 91 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM
Tomah/Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Advances to 16U State Championship Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 2:58 PM
Statue at Capitol honors Civil Rights pioneer Vel R. Phillips
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM
A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a “fighter.” He also told the crowd gathered at […]
