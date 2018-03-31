NWS to Hold Weather Spotter Training in Mauston on April 9th at 6:30PM

The National Weather Service will be holding SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotter Training in Mauston, Monday April 9th at 6:30PM. Training will be held at the Mauston Public Works Department 1240 North Road. This class will last around two hours. The class is intended for storm spotters or potential storm spotters but is open to the public. Todd Shea, the Warning Coordinator Meteorologist out of La Crosse is organizing the training. Shea encourages more help with storm spotting especially in central Wisconsin. For more information visit www.weather.gov/lacrosse or email Todd Shea at todd.shea@noaa.gov .

