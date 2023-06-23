Nurses at St. Agnes Hospital continue to reel from the trauma of COVID-19
Wisconsin foster children often need mental health care to thrive. Why is it hard to help...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Removed from home, deeply traumatized, foster children often need counseling. But even with activist foster parents, it can be hard to get.
Nurses at St. Agnes Hospital continue to reel from the trauma of COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM
At its peak, Wisconsin hospitals admitted more than 2,300 patients per week for COVID-19. For many nurses, it's hard to move forward.
Lawmakers are set to vote on the Wisconsin state budget. Here's what's in and what's out
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Republicans who control the Legislature and budget-writing process have forwarded to the Assembly and Senate their proposals for the 2023-25 budget.
See photos from Summer Solstice Celebration at Whitney Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM
See a performance by BoomBoxx, food, games and more at the Summer Solstice Celebration at Whitney Park
Fast-tracked bill would strip the DNR of authority to regulate nonmetallic mine ponds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM
Proponents say the bill removes unnecessary regulatory burden while others warn it raises the risk of environmental harm to nearby waterways.
Exceptional Equestrians hosting Horses for Healing wellness event Saturday in Hobart....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM
It's the second year Exceptional Equestrians will be hosting the event and it is expecting between 400 to 600 people to attend.
Lion's Mouth Bookstore in downtown Green Bay to host panel on LGBTQ mental health needs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM
In its second installment, Lion's Mouth Bookstore hosts the monthly mental health series, State of Mind. This month, it's all about LGBTQ pride.
Stuck for years without funding, Wisconsin's state climatology office is now 'open for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The four-year grant will run out quickly, so securing longer term funding will be a priority of the newly expanded staff.
Republicans advance $3.5 billion income tax cut that focuses relief on highest earners in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM
Gov. Tony Evers has said he would not sign a budget that includes a tax cut for the state's wealthiest residents.
