Nurse In Monroe County Jail Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Inmate

A nurse in the Monroe County Jail is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate. Fifty-two-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem has been fired. She is charged with second-degree sexual assault by correction staff, dispensing a prescribed drug without a prescription, and delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Investigators say Fennigkoh told them the physical interactions weren’t consensual and they happened four times. She has a court appearance scheduled for next week.

