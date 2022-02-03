'Numerous' Green Bay, Fox Valley banks were targeted by Atlanta-based scammers who stole checks from local mailboxes
Green Bay and Fox Valley banks were scammed out of $160,000 by Atlanta couple who stole, altered checks, then paid people small amounts to cash them
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 2:48 AM
Wisconsin attorney for Trump campaign one of first known to learn of fake elector...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 2:37 AM
Attorney Jim Troupis received a memo on Nov. 18, 2020, outlining the strategy — the same day Troupis filed paperwork to begin ballot recounts.
Green Bay City Council puts off decision on 'green' infrastructure, demands proof it will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 1:01 AM
City staff proposed three projects using federal aid, but some council members worried the work would create more flooding problems than it fixes.
De Pere couple among 4 northeastern Wisconsin residents indicted on federal wire fraud...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM
De Pere resident Chad Schampers also faces separate indictments alleging he used federal "Paycheck Protection Program" loan money to purchase a home.
Wisconsin reports fewer than 300 COVID-19 intensive care patients for the first time in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2022 at 11:27 PM
This is the first time ICU patients fell below 300 in Wisconsin since Nov. 12.
Wisconsin's continuing 2020 fights: Republicans move to ban election grants while Dems...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Three Wisconsin Republicans are proposing to amend the state constitution to bar groups from providing grant funding to election officials.
Green Bay area one step closer to visitors center after Evers awards tourism funds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM
It has taken almost four years, but Green Bay tourism officials have secured the $6.5 million needed to build a visitors center near Lambeau Field.
2 more Green Bay-area men arrested in case of man's burned body found near UWGB campus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Jason Mendez-Ramos's body was found, at the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus after crews responded to a brush fire in the area.
Brown County to offer free COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds beginning at 8 a.m. Friday; De...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Brown County officials said testing serves two purposes: Answering questions about whether a person has the virus, and easing the strain on hospitals
