Number of Wisconsinites needing help with food surges during coronavirus pandemic
The need for food was distributed across the state, with 40 of 72 counties and two tribes seeing an increase of 20% or more in recipients, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report says.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Howard-Suamico schools move to 'all-virtual' on Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM
Howard-Suamico leaders will periodically review the issue to determine if students can return to classes. All 6,000 students will be affected.
-
Brown County hospitals nearly overwhelmed as leaders warn people not to 'throw in the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM
Officials blamed the spike on large, private gatherings and asked residents to take precautions to curb the spread.
-
Howard 'Can Lady' and her Yooper mom crush their Alzheimer's fundraising goal, one empty...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM
Tammy Rusch of Howard and her mom hoped to raise $1,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer's by collecting cans. They've more than tripled their goal.
-
-
Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse's makes court appearance, will challenge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse made his first court appearance in Illinois Friday. His lawyer said he will contest extradition to Wisconsin.
-
Less than 1% of calls to state unemployment call centers were answered, audit shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM
A new state audit released Friday also shows the Evers administration did not report key information to lawmakers showing the full scope of the problem.
-
In book on 'the Lost Art of Manhood,' congressional candidate tells of exposing man's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Van Orden says he was giving medical instruction to two officers whom he refers to as "cute girls" in his book.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/24
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2020 at 3:12 PM
-
Scenic Bluff’s Cross Country Teams Compete in New Lisbon for Kennedy Classic
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM
