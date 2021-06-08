Number of English Learners continues to decline, which could affect funding in schools, report says
The report attributes the decline in English Learner students at least partially to the COVID-19 pandemic.
De Pere High School holds 2021 graduation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM
A graduation ceremony for De Pere High School's Class of 2021 was held on June 7, 2021.
Giles jr., Hadley B. Age 89 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM
Hathaway, Arthur Lee Age 84 of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM
Paige Grube talks about the challenge of finding affordable housing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Paige Grube talks about the challenge of finding affordable housing
Downtown Green Bay grocery store plans revived as part of $22 million apartment building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM
A revised plan to build 172 units of housing and a long-coveted downtown grocery store in the 200 block of Monroe Avenue in Green Bay.
Indigenous languages being revitalized in Wisconsin in efforts to reclaim, maintain...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Indigenous nations in Wisconsin are making strides in revitalizing their languages, which are tied to their identity and sovereignty.
Bucks blownout by Brooklyn
by mpilch@learfield.com on June 8, 2021 at 6:08 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks never got into a rhythm Monday night and dropped game two of their second round playoff series to the Brooklyn Nets 125-86. Brooklyn leads the series two games to none. Nets star Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three […]
Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame reschedule Lambeau Field game for 2026
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM
Wisconsin-Notre Dame game, postponed in 2020 because of coronavirus has been rescheduled.
