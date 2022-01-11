Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin nears November 2020 record
According to Wisconsin Hospital Association data, 2,259 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up 356 from a week earlier.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Three Green Bay schools are going online this week because of 'critical' staffing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 2:30 AM
Franklin Middle School, Washington Middle School and Minoka High School in Green Bay Public Schools will go online through Thursday.
Northern Wisconsin snowmobiler hit sled dog 'on purpose,' breaking its legs, musher says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 12:52 AM
Sled-dog racer Ryan Redington says the snowmobile driver swerved at his team of dogs, hitting one of them and breaking two of its legs.
Dane County judge lets Gableman subpoenas of state elections officials stand for now
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 12:14 AM
The decision clears the way for Gableman to conduct interviews in secret as part of his review of the 2020 presidential election.
'Daunting numbers': Record high COVID numbers hit HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 12:04 AM
Even before COVID numbers peak following holidays, HSHS says two hospitals hit records of COVID patients needing hospitalization
Conservatives launch multipronged effort to block ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM
A legislative committee plans to take initial steps that could prevent their use. Meanwhile, courts are considering three legal challenges to them.
A day after entering 2022 race, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson launches two ads and says he's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM
State Democrats got their message out with billboards hitting Ron Johnson on taxes as the 2022 U.S. Senate race enters a new phase.
Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM
The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.
Fox Valley hospitals reaching 'breaking point' as COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, beg...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM
While the omicron variant causes less severe symptoms and shorter hospital stays on average, it's much more contagious than previous strains.
