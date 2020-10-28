NOW92oneFM to hold Panel Discussion Thursday Morning on COVID19 in Juneau County

Wisconsin continues to be an epicenter for COVID-19 with numbers climbing each day. It is time for Juneau County residents to come together to reverse this trend. Tune in to WRJC to hear more from key COVID-19 response partners about the impact of the case surge on Juneau County and what they are doing to keep the community safe. Guest panelists include representatives from Mile Bluff Medical Center, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Health Department, and Necedah Area School District. The Panel discussion will begin at 8:30am Thursday morning on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.

