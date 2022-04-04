'Now we are like one family': Despite tense past, Poles open homes to Ukrainians in wake of war
One tiny Soviet-era flat now home to Poles and refugees. Cooking is done on a hotplate. What doesn’t fit in fridge is stored on patio.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Aaron Rodgers to travel to Switzerland to learn about watchmaking — and maybe do a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been brand ambassador for luxury Swish watchmaker Zenith since January 2021.
-
Courtney Kuehn named Preble High School's new principal, will begin job in July
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM
Bruce Russell had been serving as interim principal following the resignation of Natasha Rowell in December.
-
Wisconsin Republicans fracture over how to find their best candidates in a GOP year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Wisconsin's GOP is hurtling toward the fall midterms as a fractured party, divided over how to find the best candidates to put forward.
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM
-
Mauston Baseball Struggles vs #1 Eau Claire Regis in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM
-
An unprecedented amount of special-interest money has flowed into Green Bay's city...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM
Over $200,000 from outside corporations has flowed into Green Bay's spring election, with more likely on the way in November and beyond.
-
'Now we are like one family': Despite tense past, Poles open homes to Ukrainians in wake...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM
One tiny Soviet-era flat now home to Poles and refugees. Cooking is done on a hotplate. What doesn't fit in fridge is stored on patio.
-
As tribal spearfishing season begins in northern Wisconsin, officials say they have 'zero...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Tribal and state officials are warning against harassment of spearfishers as the Indigenous harvest season starts in northern Wisconsin.
-
Bice: Sarah Godlewski hates how much Big Pharma charges for drugs. But she didn't mind...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM
U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski held stock in 14 drug companies at a total value of between about $64,000 and $446,000.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.