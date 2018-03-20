Now 92.1 is Your Exclusive Radio Home for Wednesdays Mauston School Board Candidate Forum

Mauston High School will hold a forum for the four Mauston School Board candidates vying for two open seats. The event will take place in the Mauston High School auditorium at 6:30pm tonight and last approximately 90 minutes. The four candidates are Darrell Hines, Michael Coughlin, Scott Graewin, and incumbent Carrie Buss. The local public is invited to the event but in case you can’t make it, Now 92.1 will broadcast the forum live on the radio and online at WRJC.com.

Source: WRJC.com

