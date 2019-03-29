Novak, Roseanne C. “Cookie” Age 75 of Wisconsin Dells

Roseanne C. “Cookie” Novak, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away suddenly March 25, 2019 at home after a long battle with COPD.

Roseanne was born in November 1943 in Chicago, to Walter and Florence Grzyb. She attended Jones Commercial. High School in Chicago. While in high school, she met Leonard “Lenny” Novak, and they were married in Nov 1962 in Chicago. This marriage was blessed with three children, Rosalind, Anita and Lenard. They were married for 49 years.

Together with her husband, Lenny, “Cookie” (as many knew her) left the city behind for their dream destination of Wisconsin. There, the “dream team” pursued many endeavors including adult foster home care, owning a Bed N’ Breakfast, a resale shop, and ceramic production. In the 1980s, she and her husband were instrumental in the formation of the Adams County Humane Society, and Roseanne was their first president. She was a member and the President of the Juneau County ARC for many years. Aside from her relentless devotion to four-legged animals and the community of “Special People,” she loved her children and grand-children and sister very much and always had time for them. Her dream of remaining in her home throughout her illness was made allowable by devoted family members, especially her son, Lenny, and sister, Shirley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Novak; her parents, Walter and Florence Grzyb and her grandson, Leonard Dwayne Carter.

Survivors include: daughters, Rosalind (Ron) Lyness, and Anita (Chuck) Carter of Friendship; a son, Lenard (Lynn) Novak; granddaughter: Annette Lueck; grandsons, Cole and Cade Carter; and sister, Shirley Petruzzo.

Source: WRJC.com





