Notice To All Adams County Dog Owners

Adams County has issued a notice to all dog owners that rabies vaccinations and dog licenses are required under the statues. Certificates of current vaccination must be presented when obtaining dog licenses. All dogs five months of age or older require a license. The minimum license fee for neutered males or spayed females is $8.00 upon presentation of evidence that dog is neutered or spayed and $13.00 of an unneutered or unsprayed female dog or one-half of these amounts if the dog became five months of age after July 1st of the license year. Multiple dog license fees are $35.00 for twelve or fewer dogs and an additional $3.00 for each dog in excess of twelve. Late fees of $5.00 shall be accessed and collected from every owner of a dog five months of age or over if the owner is failed to obtain a license prior to April 1st.

