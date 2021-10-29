'Nothing brings back my son': Mother of bicyclist killed in crash tells Bellevue driver to 'live rightly' after prison
Joshua A. Yahsha, 21, apologized as he was sentenced in the hit-and-run death of 25-year-old Jordan Krebsky of Green Bay.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin elections commissioner says fellow Republicans are looking for a scapegoat...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM
A Republican elections commissioner said lawmakers calling for his resignation are looking for a scapegoat because Donald Trump lost Wisconsin.
Average COVID-19 cases seems to plateau as more than 6.5 million vaccine doses have been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2021 at 8:48 PM
The state reports 1,852 average cases on Friday, a slight uptick from Thursday, but less than Monday's total, according to DHS data.
Lady Wolves Bounce Bangor 3-1 in Sectional Semi-Final Game To Get 1 Game Within First...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM
Kurtz, Marklein Purple Heart Highway Bill Passes Both Houses
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM
Kosinski, Ronald Walter Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2021 at 2:22 PM
Fort McCoy's Afghan refugees population equals a small city. Here is what we know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Fort McCoy is one of several military installations housing Afghan evacuees fleeing Taliban rule.
In September, Wisconsinites who were not yet fully vaccinated died at a rate 18 times...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Throughout the month of September, people who are not fully vaccinated died from COVID-19 at a rate 18 times higher than fully vaccinated people.
'Please don't do this, I have a baby!': Woman describes attack on De Pere trail in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM
The victim told investigators she fought off her attacker, then pretended to pass out in an attempt to end the assault.
