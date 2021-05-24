Noth, Dean H. Age 80 of Mauston

Dean H. Noth, 80, of Mauston, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday May 18, 2021. He was born on January 17, 1941, to Martin and Roma (Popp) Noth, in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Lavonne Rediskeon August 28, 1965, in Tomah, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife, Lavonne; their six children, 13 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and one great granddaughter; son Robert (Ligaya) Noth and their son Emmanuel;daughter Becky Noth;daughter Jeanne (Mark) Berg and their children, Megan (Mike) Oppriecht and great granddaughter Audrey, Brittany Berg, Natasha Berg, and Isaac Berg; daughter Tammy (Daniel) Remington and their children, Austin Remington, Jessica Kramer, Adam (Alora) Kramer,Crystal Cafferty, Jacob Cafferty, and Camron Cafferty; son Charles (Ruth Yager) Noth and his children Kate-Lynn Noth, Savannah Noth, Mackenzie Noth, and Aiden Noth; and son John (Jill Frohmader) Noth.

He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers Allen and Roger, an infant sister, and granddaughter Kylee Noth.

Dean served in the Navy aboard the U.S. Midway, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin Menomonie – Stout with a bachelor’s of science and liberal arts and industrial education. He taught 7th and 8th grade industrial arts for 14 years, sold life insurance for Lutheran Brotherhood, taught college electrical courses at the Lac CourteOreilles Ojibwa College in Hayward, Wisconsin, and worked as an electrician for Gray Electric among a few other odd jobs.

Dean had a special love for his orchard and gardens which he made into a family affair, spending his summers off from teaching tending to the business of selling apples, cider, and other surplus fruits and vegetables. He knew and appreciated the benefits of organic produce and strived for that before organic was popularized. Summers also brought trips to the Wisconsin Dells when he would walk the streets and sing with the Barber Shop chorus and quartet. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with the family. He was a member of the Mauston Lions Club.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the American Legion, 1055 East State Street, Mauston, Wisconsin, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a brief service. The American flag presentation and military funeral honors at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by a light evening meal and fellowship.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

