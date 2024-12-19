‘Not the AI election’: Why artificial intelligence did not define the 2024 campaign
U.S. election officials prepared for an artificial intelligence-influenced campaign season. Generative AI had moments in the spotlight, but did not overtake the election. Here’s why.
Titletown Report for 12/19/2024
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2024 at 12:06 PM
Christian Watson’s reception numbers aren’t fantastic, but his Yards per Catch really stand out. — More honors for Packers rookie linebacker Edgerin Cooper.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Marquette knocked off Butler in their Big East Conference Opener – The GB Phoenix fell to a D-2, 72-70 to Michigan Tech – Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off tonight – Packers getting ready for the Saints
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Deceased victims of Abundant Life Christian School shooting identified (MADISON) The two victims killed in Monday’s shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison have been identified. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State’s first human case of H1N1 bird flu reported (BARRON COUNTY) The state Department of Health Services is reporting Wisconsin’s first human case of bird flu, in Barron County. Research Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the exposed person […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/17
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:42 PM
Mauston Picks Up Girls Basketball Road Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:40 PM
Tigers Take Down Wonewoc-Center in SBC Girls Action
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 7:39 PM
Van Dusen, Robert William Age 62 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2024 at 6:57 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Update on Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON) Officials provided more information on Tuesday in the Abundant Life School shooting. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are working to verify a document some on social media are […]
