Not guilty plea entered by driver in Officer Kou Her’s death

The man accused of causing the crash that killed Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her pleaded not guilty to felony charges on Tuesday. During his appearance in Milwaukee County Court, Dante James waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. Dante James is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and other […]

Source: WRN.com





