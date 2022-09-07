Not every Packers fan in Wisconsin can watch all the games, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin is trying to change that
Sen. Tammy Baldwin reintroduced the Go Pack Go Act ahead of the Packers’ season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Not every Packers fan in Wisconsin can watch all the games, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin reintroduced the Go Pack Go Act ahead of the Packers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
-
Danowski, Michael John Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM
-
Ron Johnson won't support same-sex marriage bill in its current form, says 2015 Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said he would not support the Respect for Marriage Act in its current form and questioned the Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
-
Two killed in western Wisconsin plane crash
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City.
-
Dells Drowning Victim Identified As 34-Year-Old Chicago Man
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM
-
Two Juneau County Men Involved in Vernon County Burglaries
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM
-
Man Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM
-
Escaped inmate from Brown County Jail recaptured late Tuesday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM
The escape itself is still under investigation, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/6
by WRJC WebMaster on September 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.