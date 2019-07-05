Not All Wisconsin Farmers Have Been Hurt By Unstable Weather Pattern

Although many Midwestern farmers have lost millions of dollars to the recent unstable weather, strawberry farmers say they’ve enjoyed their best season ever. The cold winter and wet spring hit grain producers especially hard. The bitter cold killed off bugs and disease and strawberries are never over-watered because they only intake a certain amount of moisture. The strawberry season ends Sunday and the farmers say it’s been a good one.

