Norwalk Man Sentenced to 42 Years Prison for Child Sex Crimes

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on April 09, 2024, Monroe County Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced 46 year old, Jonathan L. Ellenburg, to 42 year term in the Wisconsin State prison system. After completing his 42 year term in the Wisconsin State Prison system, Ellenburg will be supervised for an additional 30 years by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Ellenburg was convicted by a Monroe County jury in January of 2024 of four charges including, two counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of A Child, and two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child- Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse with a Person Under Age of 13. The charges against Ellenburg stem from conduct that occurred between September of 2012 and April of 2018, during which time Ellenburg repeatedly sexually assaulted three different victims. Ellenburg refused to be present during the sentencing.

District Attorney Croninger highlighted the strength and courage of the victims of the case, “Jonathan Ellenburg has been victimizing vulnerable people in our community for a long time, it took immense courage and strength for these victims to not only come forward, but to also come into Court and testify against him. Without the strength and courage of these victims, this result would not have been achieved. Our community is much safer today because of their strength and courage. There are not

words to adequately express the importance of their contribution to not only this case but to the overall safety of our community.”

District Attorney Croninger also praised the Court, “We are grateful to Judge Radcliffe for the sentence he ordered on this matter. Jonathan Ellenburg is a career criminal who has victimized multiple innocent victims during his criminal career. The sentence ordered today helps to ensure that Jonathan Ellenburg will never again victimize members of our community. We are hopeful that knowing that Jonathan Ellenburg will be confined for the next 42 years will give the victims of his horrible crimes some level of relief.” The prosecution of the case was handled by Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger with support and assistance by the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation of the case was led by Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance the Village of Norwalk Chief Dave Jones and Monroe County Human Services.

